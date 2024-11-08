FLIRTING

From day 6 – 26/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily .

Without Denise and Ian, Ma and Snugs we were unsure what to do to pass the day because we normally rest on Ian to organize the day. My first reaction was to go round the estate looking for some photo opportunity while Christine and JP and family were preparing themselves on what to do on the day. We finished up spending most of the day at the pool of the holiday complex.

Still I managed to take some interesting shots. I am very happy with the three pictures in the collage. I find it very difficult to capture butterflies in flight. These two appeared like two lovers chasing each other.

An ugly day today, probably to stay inside all day long.

