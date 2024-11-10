USEFUL ELECTRIC KETTLE

From day 6 – 26/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily .

Electric kettles are very useful even if you don’t make coffee or tea. In fact when we are abroad the first thing we do is check if we have an electric kettle in our room but then we very rarely use them because our time inside except for sleeping or washing ourselves is very little. But this time the kettle was very useful for me to take this shot of our room at the holiday complex. I hope you like it.

