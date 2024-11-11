From day 6 – 26/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily .
From the BACK SEAT OF MY CADILLAC - oops, sorry it wasn’t a Cadillac saloon that we rented for our stay in Sicily. The name came into mind while I was writing this. Anyway, this is a shot from the back seat of our hired car (forgot the name but definitely not a caddillac) as we went to Marina di Ragusa for dinner. The setting sun looked beautiful to disregard.
Having seen Denise and family leaving at around mid-day to catch the ferry to Malta after the stray dog incident we weren’t in the mood of going anywhere. In fact I don’t recall what we did during the rest of the day. I didn’t even take a single shot after the kettle picture of yesterday until the evening.
Thank you so much for all your looks, for you lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Now that song is playing in my head 🎶