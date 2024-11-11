SUNSET

From day 6 – 26/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily .

From the BACK SEAT OF MY CADILLAC - oops, sorry it wasn’t a Cadillac saloon that we rented for our stay in Sicily. The name came into mind while I was writing this. Anyway, this is a shot from the back seat of our hired car (forgot the name but definitely not a caddillac) as we went to Marina di Ragusa for dinner. The setting sun looked beautiful to disregard.

Having seen Denise and family leaving at around mid-day to catch the ferry to Malta after the stray dog incident we weren’t in the mood of going anywhere. In fact I don’t recall what we did during the rest of the day. I didn’t even take a single shot after the kettle picture of yesterday until the evening.

