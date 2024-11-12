NIGHT OUT AT MARINA DI RAGUSA

From day 6 – 26/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily .

What caught my eye in the left picture was the structure in the distance with its reflection on the sand. So seeing also the two boys playing and the lighting I took a shot. At the time, we were at an open air restaurant waiting to be served. I had ordered a pasta carbonara because delicious pasta like the Italians do nobody else does. The others, Christine, Louise and Michaela and Jean-Pierre also had pasta. It was the last night in Sicily before returning to Malta the next day and it would have been a sin not to eat pasta when in Italy. Anyway, I and Jean-Pierre started arguing about what that structure was so I took the close-up which is on the right of the frame and it proved JP right. That happened to be a rescue look out after all. However it does seem that the bottom half is very much like the reflection of the top one.

Btw the pasta wasn’t cheap but it went down well assisted by a shared bottle of good wine

