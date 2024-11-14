SUMMER NIGHTS

One last shot from day 6 – 26/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily .

It was late when we started walking back to the car but people still filled the whole promenade. Well we too had to stop for an ice cream before we left for our holiday complex. A lovely Summer night for all.

Tomorrow some shots from Malta before starting my last day in Sicily. I have my computer full of shots that I took at Malta while posting the Sicily pictures.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

