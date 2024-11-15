Previous
HUGGING THE SY by sangwann
Photo 5021

HUGGING THE SY

Shot taken about 2 weeks ago when my roses were in full bloom. I prefer to see flowers on trees and plants than cutting them and putting them in a vase and take them inside. Since then we had a whole week of heavy rainfall and the flowers lost all their petals.
Hereunder is an interpretation of pink roses in a site I found on google
Spiritually, pink roses symbolize:1
• Inner peace, harmony, and love
• Hope, joy, and optimism
• The eternal connection between the human soul and the Divine
• Unconditional love and affection
• Compassion, tenderness, and deeper empathy
• Gratitude, appreciation, and emotional healing.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
