HUGGING THE SY

Shot taken about 2 weeks ago when my roses were in full bloom. I prefer to see flowers on trees and plants than cutting them and putting them in a vase and take them inside. Since then we had a whole week of heavy rainfall and the flowers lost all their petals.

Hereunder is an interpretation of pink roses in a site I found on google

Spiritually, pink roses symbolize:1

• Inner peace, harmony, and love

• Hope, joy, and optimism

• The eternal connection between the human soul and the Divine

• Unconditional love and affection

• Compassion, tenderness, and deeper empathy

• Gratitude, appreciation, and emotional healing.

