Photo 5022
MY BEAUTIFUL ROSIE
Two more shots of my pink rose when it was still in full bloom. In Autumn it made up for the lack of flowers it produced in Spring. The fly wanted to have a close up of the flower and photobombed me. Or was it I who photobombed it?
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
15th November 2024 7:13pm
Beverley
ace
Beautiful beauty… a gorgeous rose bush.
November 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely
November 16th, 2024
