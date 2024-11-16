Previous
MY BEAUTIFUL ROSIE by sangwann
MY BEAUTIFUL ROSIE

Two more shots of my pink rose when it was still in full bloom. In Autumn it made up for the lack of flowers it produced in Spring. The fly wanted to have a close up of the flower and photobombed me. Or was it I who photobombed it?
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Beverley ace
Beautiful beauty… a gorgeous rose bush.
November 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely
November 16th, 2024  
