A RED, RED ROSE by sangwann
Photo 5023

A RED, RED ROSE

O my Luve is like a red, red rose
That’s newly sprung in June;
O my Luve is like the melody
That’s sweetly played in tune.

So fair art thou, my bonnie lass,
So deep in luve am I;
And I will luve thee still, my dear,
Till a’ the seas gang dry.
…….etc.
By Robert Burns
Another shot from my front garden. I really love the colours of this rose bush. However it doesn’t produce as much as blossoms as the pink one.
Many thanks for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture - always appreciated.
17th November 2024

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
