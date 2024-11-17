A RED, RED ROSE

O my Luve is like a red, red rose

That’s newly sprung in June;

O my Luve is like the melody

That’s sweetly played in tune.



So fair art thou, my bonnie lass,

So deep in luve am I;

And I will luve thee still, my dear,

Till a’ the seas gang dry.

…….etc.

By Robert Burns

Another shot from my front garden. I really love the colours of this rose bush. However it doesn’t produce as much as blossoms as the pink one.

