Previous
Photo 5024
VINCA
One of the vincas in my driveway after some lovely rain.
Many thanks for all your views, for your comments and for your fav's on yesterday's picture.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
4
3
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
20th October 2024 8:58am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Diana
ace
Wonderful selective focus and dof, those drops are so beautifully clear.
November 18th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of the rain-covered bloom...lovely colors, details
November 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully captured Dione , great focus on the beautiful coloured flowers and the clear raindrops ! fav
November 18th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great clarity on these pretty flowers
November 18th, 2024
