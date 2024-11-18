Previous
VINCA by sangwann
Photo 5024

VINCA

One of the vincas in my driveway after some lovely rain.
18th November 2024

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Wonderful selective focus and dof, those drops are so beautifully clear.
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of the rain-covered bloom...lovely colors, details
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully captured Dione , great focus on the beautiful coloured flowers and the clear raindrops ! fav
Susan Wakely ace
Great clarity on these pretty flowers
