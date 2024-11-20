OVERSIZED BUTTERFLY

Back to my pictures from our family break in Sicily – the 7th and last day, 27th July, 2024..

Packed and ready to leave our agri-tourism complex. On the way out I saw this butterfly which looked twice the size of a normal butterfly. So I had to leave everything and take a few pictures of it. This is the one I liked best. I tried to look for it on google but I couldn’t find any information on this type of butterfly.

After Denise, Ian, Max and Snugs left to go back home – because of the incident with the stray dog – our spirit was down and what we did was to pass the time until it was time to return home.

