CHURCH WITHOUT A NAME

From our family break in Sicily – the 7th and last day, 27th July, 2024..

Where to go after Ian, Den and family left the day before? We did not have a plan so I first suggested Marina di Modica but we didn’t stop for long and the girls preferred to stay in the car than to go out and that was because the day was too hot, the hottest of our holiday. We then proceeded to Ischia. I was hoping to take a few good shots there but again the heat defeated us. Still we stayed for some time in Ischia.

So this is one of my shots there. I didn’t have time to check the church on google so it is without name here. I liked the gentleman crossing the road.

Thank you for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.