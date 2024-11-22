Previous
BAROQUE ARCHITECTURE by sangwann
From our family break in Sicily – the 7th and last day, 27th July, 2024..
There are some lovely baroque buildings in Ischia. So here are three pictures that I took. It was too hot to go around exploring the city and we passed most of the time in the shade having a beer and after a good Sicilian ice cream – me and Jean-Pierre, the ladies had something else, at small local snack bar.
Today we are off to Gozo for the week end with sister and brother and their better (or worse) halves. Not sure if I would be able to keep contact .
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
l.eggzy ace
Such beautiful details
November 22nd, 2024  
Jane Morley
Love it!
November 22nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice details in your collage
November 22nd, 2024  
