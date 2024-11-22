BAROQUE ARCHITECTURE

From our family break in Sicily – the 7th and last day, 27th July, 2024..

There are some lovely baroque buildings in Ischia. So here are three pictures that I took. It was too hot to go around exploring the city and we passed most of the time in the shade having a beer and after a good Sicilian ice cream – me and Jean-Pierre, the ladies had something else, at small local snack bar.

Today we are off to Gozo for the week end with sister and brother and their better (or worse) halves. Not sure if I would be able to keep contact .

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.