LET'S TAKE A PHOTO

From our family break in Sicily – the 7th and last day, 27th July, 2024.

Jean-Pierre and Louise posed for me in the space, completely empty of people with the hill and the church at the top in the background. Louise wanted to show her new pink sun hat. You can feel the strength of the sun at the moment from this picture. It didn't take us long to move on for a bit of shade.

