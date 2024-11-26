THE END

The end of another day and of my picture series from our family break in Sicily – the 7th and last day, 27th July, 2024..

I think it was the hottest day of our holiday. I couldn’t bear the heat and the sun and was grumbling all day until it was time to get on the catamaran for our return trip to Malta. I took a good seat so I could watch the world outside the catamaran. Many others sat in a cinema-like area where they could watch a film.

As the sun was going down I took the opportunity to take some shots of the sunset through the windows of the catamaran. Thiis is the one I liked best.

