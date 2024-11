SPINOLA BAY

Shots taken some two months ago when I went for a walk starting at Spinola Bay, St Julians .

This is Spinola Bay which is a cove forming part of the bigger Balluta Bay and which includes Balluta Bay, and Exiles.

Spinola Bay is mostly a fishermen’s Bay , the majority of the fishermen are those who take fishing as a pastime and do not go out far at sea. However there are a few bigger boats, too.

Thank you very much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.