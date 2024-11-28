SPINOLA PALACE

Shots taken some two months ago when my daily walk took me to St Julians and from there to St George’s Bay and back. Altogether it took me two hours (approx. 12 km)

This is Spinola Palace, at the beginning of St. Julians. It was built in the 17th century by Fra Paolo Rafel Spinola, a knight of the Order of St. John who was also the admiral of the Order’s fleet. Tthe palace garden was full of beautiful flowers.

The palace was enlarged in the 18th century on the design of Romano Carapecchia, and is considered a masterpiece, with its back having an elegant clock that is a unique feature to secular Baroque architecture in Malta. You can see it well in the left picture.

The palace served as a hospital between 1860 and 1922, and later served for a number of purposes, including a post-World War II shelter for the homeless, a short-lived Museum of Modern Art and the Ministry for Tourism office. From late 2007 till present, the building actively hosts the Headquarters of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.

Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.