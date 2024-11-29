TOWER CRANES EVERYWHERE

Walking towards St George’s Bay I came across this ugly scene. Buildings going up everywhere you look and not only around St George’s Bay but all across all Malta and now even Gozo. For the last 11 years, when the Labour Party came to government in these islands we have seen nothing except buildings, buildings and buildings which, according to me and many many more, have uglified Malta. The population has almost doubled with foreigners from across the whole world and Malta is now officially the most densely populated country in Europe and possibly one of the most in the whole world.

