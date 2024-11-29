Previous
TOWER CRANES EVERYWHERE
TOWER CRANES EVERYWHERE

Walking towards St George’s Bay I came across this ugly scene. Buildings going up everywhere you look and not only around St George’s Bay but all across all Malta and now even Gozo. For the last 11 years, when the Labour Party came to government in these islands we have seen nothing except buildings, buildings and buildings which, according to me and many many more, have uglified Malta. The population has almost doubled with foreigners from across the whole world and Malta is now officially the most densely populated country in Europe and possibly one of the most in the whole world.
Than you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Diana
That is really a sorry sight Dione! Unfortunately it seems to be happening all over. The whole of Africa seems to want to live in Cape Town and we are bursting out of our seams and don't have the infrastructure! Low cost housing and shacks going up all over the place.
November 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
I feel for you Dione. I live on a small island and there is continual building with no infrastructure to support it.
November 29th, 2024  
