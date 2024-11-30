DREAMING

While walking along the rocky coastline at St George’s Bay I saw this guy sitting at the edge of the rocks with his dog having some peace of mind when this catamaran sailed by. I immediately though he was dreaming of having a go on it one day.

Some information about the catamaran:

Tip Top One is the largest purpose built day cruise Catamaran in Europe providing the most beautiful boat trip around Malta. It is a large open plan catamaran (25m by a great width of 12m) and operates public cruises for those who do not enjoy overcrowded cruises. It takes a maximum of 44 persons only. The Cruise includes everything one needs for a fun and relaxing day at sea!

