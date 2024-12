GOLDFISH AND MORE

On the way back to St George’s Bay after walking through rugged rock coastine I passed this childrens’ playground and park where, besides all the outdoor activities present for the children, there was this pond with lovely goldfish of all size and colour. I took a shot of one group of fish which I am posting together with two other pictures that I took. The play area was further down this recreational area.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.