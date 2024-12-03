ST GEORGE'S BAY



Shot taken on the return walk of my walk from home to St George’s Bay and beyond a couple of weeks ago.

This is St George’s Bay which in my youth I remember as a secluded bay with fishermen’s small garages to keep in them their fishing equipment. Today there is no space, almost, for Maltese residents as it has been taken over completely by hotels, bars and restaurants and the opportunity to find a parking space is non-existant unless you are prepared to pay good money in a hotel parking space.

