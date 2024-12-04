Sign up
Previous
Photo 5040
HIBISCUS
A red Hibiscus in my front garden was still blooming up to a week or two ago. Now weather is changing.
Thank you all for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
2
2
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5040
photos
133
followers
113
following
1380% complete
5033
5034
5035
5036
5037
5038
5039
5040
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
28th September 2024 11:24am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
You captured this so beautifully Dione!
December 4th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Ditto to what Diana said....beautifully captured!
December 4th, 2024
