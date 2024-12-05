TIME TO EXPLORE

Destination ; Binġemma

This is Binġemma chapel named after Our Lady of Itria. built between 1671 and 1673. The church is administered by the Missionary Society of St. Paul, which still holds mass there every Sunday morning. Shot taken at the end of September when the weather was very hot and the sun was still very harsh. We had just stopped swimming. So in my picture the sky was very bright and colourful but I have tried to give it an antique look.

And this is where my adventure starts. Enough for the day.

Thank you very much for all your views, for the comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture they are very much appreciated.