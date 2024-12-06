Previous
DESTINATION by sangwann
DESTINATION

The opposite side of the valley.
How to get there I was still not sure but in the end the only way to get there was to go down a dirt passage covered with irregular stones till the bottom of the valley which wasn’t difficult and going up the other side going up and around rocks of all size to the caves.
In these two pictures, top right is a glimps of one of the caves. Bottom left are the Victoria Lines which I promised myself to visit some day but couldn’t from this side of the valley.
Many thanks for all your view, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Lovely shots of what seems to be a very interesting spot to visit. I guess you'll have to go back one day 😁
December 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture but do be safe in your adventures.
December 6th, 2024  
