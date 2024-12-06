DESTINATION

The opposite side of the valley.

How to get there I was still not sure but in the end the only way to get there was to go down a dirt passage covered with irregular stones till the bottom of the valley which wasn’t difficult and going up the other side going up and around rocks of all size to the caves.

In these two pictures, top right is a glimps of one of the caves. Bottom left are the Victoria Lines which I promised myself to visit some day but couldn’t from this side of the valley.

