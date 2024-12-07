GOT TO THE OTHER SIDE

Going down to the bottom of the valley wasn’t difficult but going up the other side wasn’t easy especially with one hand holding the camera and only one hand to help me up through these large boulders. It was exciting to be so close to these prehistoric tombs and cave dwellings

However I had a big scare when I saw a very ancient ancestor of mine waiting for me behind this boulder and calling me by name. Can you see him? If you don’t, I suggest you enlarge the picture.

