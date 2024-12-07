Previous
GOT TO THE OTHER SIDE by sangwann
Photo 5043

GOT TO THE OTHER SIDE

Going down to the bottom of the valley wasn’t difficult but going up the other side wasn’t easy especially with one hand holding the camera and only one hand to help me up through these large boulders. It was exciting to be so close to these prehistoric tombs and cave dwellings
However I had a big scare when I saw a very ancient ancestor of mine waiting for me behind this boulder and calling me by name. Can you see him? If you don’t, I suggest you enlarge the picture.
Thank you for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1381% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fascinating scene and capture. I love the shapes and textures. You must have been pretty rattled when you saw your ancestor ;-)
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact