ME, MY ANCIENT RELATIVE AND THE CAVES

My ancient relative managed to make contact with me. Here we are taking a picture of us together for memories sake. I asked him for his email so I could send him the picture but he said he will look for it on 365 Project. I also asked him about his age but he said he doesn’t remember but knows that he lived in the Bronze Age. I also asked him if he has enough to eat because he looked lean and his reply was "better bones than full of flesh and be attacked by wild animals".
More information on this heritage site.
The origins of the site are shrouded in mystery. Archaeologists can’t reach a consensus on what time period they’re from. Some say the troglodytic site dates from the Bronze Age; others claim the caves are a Punico-Roman necropolis; and yet still others insist the caverns are actually the remains of catacombs from a first-century Greek cemetery.
Maggiemae ace
You always bring me out of my small corner of the world and I so appreciate it!
December 9th, 2024  
william wooderson ace
You should have asked your ancient bony relative there, he would surely have told you more about the origins!
December 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Really interesting shots and I love your narrative
December 9th, 2024  
xbm ace
If we go back far enough we are all related. So you might find one of your ancient relatives really DID live in this cave!!
December 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 9th, 2024  
