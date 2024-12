ANOTHER CLUSTER

This is another shot to show another cluster of prehistoric tombs and cave dwellings within another cave at the Binġemma Heritage site.

One thing that is certain about this site is that this enigmatic place was briefly used during the 20th century. Like many other underground settlements scattered throughout the country, the caves served as a hiding spot for the locals during the bombings of World War II.

Thanks a lot for all your views, for the comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.