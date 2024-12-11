ANCIENT FRIENDS

By the time I had to leave (I had gone around all the caves that I could reach) most of the ancients had got used to me .

In the picture on the right the lady came out to say good bye. She called me in her shrill voice and asked ”Are you leaving already?”.

I replied “Yes, it’s time for me to go. I may come again another day.”

“O.k. then.” she replied “see you soon.”

Then I saw her dog coming quickly out of the next hole . I had nothing to give him and continued on my way out in case he decided to feed on me.

