ANCIENT FRIENDS by sangwann
By the time I had to leave (I had gone around all the caves that I could reach) most of the ancients had got used to me .
In the picture on the right the lady came out to say good bye. She called me in her shrill voice and asked ”Are you leaving already?”.
I replied “Yes, it’s time for me to go. I may come again another day.”
“O.k. then.” she replied “see you soon.”
Then I saw her dog coming quickly out of the next hole . I had nothing to give him and continued on my way out in case he decided to feed on me.
Thank you so much for all your looks, for your lovely comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
11th December 2024

