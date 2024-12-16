NEW SNEAKERS

One more mobile shot. A new sneakers for Max just bought for him by Denise, his mum.

Denise came to our house to show us the new sneakers she bought for Max. I was left aghast when I saw it, Though he is almost 6ft tall and I see him every day I didn’t realise how much he had grown until I took these sports shoes in my hands. I instantly asked her to take me a picture with it in my hands. This shot was taken about 2 months ago in our kitchen/breakfast room when we were still in short sleeves.

I went to watch him play basketball yesterday. He only played the first session as he had pain in his knee. The team won and is first in the league but on our drive back home he said that he had feigned that he was hurt and cried like a baby because he said he didn’t play well. Basketball is the love of his life.

