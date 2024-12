FLOWER DISPLAY

Yet another mobile shot taken some weeks ago at the St. Gaetan Parish Church in Hamrun where we go frequently on Saturdays in Winter because just across the road there is a lovely restaurant where we go immediately after hearing mass, normally with brother and sister with their worse halves (hehe).

On the day there had been a celebration , could have been Confirmation, and just in front of the main altar there was this display which I thought worth capturing.