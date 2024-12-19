Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5055
AND SO THIS IS CHRISTMAS (2)
In front of the steps I showed yesterday is the door of our kitchen-living room and through the door you can see one of our Christmas trees and Baby Jesus.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5055
photos
133
followers
113
following
1384% complete
View this month »
5048
5049
5050
5051
5052
5053
5054
5055
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
9th December 2024 4:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely and cosy looking in the glow of the Christmas Tree and "Christ in his crib" - fav
December 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close