Previous
AND SO THIS IS CHRISTMAS (3) by sangwann
Photo 5056

AND SO THIS IS CHRISTMAS (3)

Baubles and Christmas lights on the Christmas tree I showed yesterday.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful collage of all your beautiful baubles and reflections, I love your colour theme Dione.
December 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cheerful with all the baubles and glitter !
December 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact