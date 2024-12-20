Sign up
Previous
Photo 5056
AND SO THIS IS CHRISTMAS (3)
Baubles and Christmas lights on the Christmas tree I showed yesterday.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
2
1
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5056
photos
132
followers
113
following
1385% complete
5049
5050
5051
5052
5053
5054
5055
5056
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
12th December 2024 12:10pm
Diana
ace
A wonderful collage of all your beautiful baubles and reflections, I love your colour theme Dione.
December 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cheerful with all the baubles and glitter !
December 20th, 2024
