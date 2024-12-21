AND SO THIS IS CHRISTMAS (4)

Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day.

To the left is a Christmas tree and Baby Jesus on a chest of drawers in our bedroom. On the right is another Christmas tree and Baby Jesus on a cabinet at the first floor landing going up our staircase.

In the one on the left I captured the reflection on a mirror above the chest of drawers which I really liked. As regards the picture on the right some of you may remember the Maltese clock, one of those I made for myself, one for Jean-Pierre, one for Denise and one for my brother-in-law.

Today is the shortest day of the year. Looking forward for some longer light in the evening.

