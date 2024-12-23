Previous
AND SO THIS IS CHRISTMAS (6) by sangwann
Photo 5059

AND SO THIS IS CHRISTMAS (6)

These are the Christmas trees and baby Jesus which are in the main spots of our house. On the left are those in our entrance hall and the one on the right is in our everyday living room where we spend most of our time, when I am not on the computer playing with my pictures and Christine is not in ‘her’ room which is at the top floor where she does the laundry, has her sewing machine, ironing etc. Near the tree is me and I took this shot with the camera timer.
Have a good look at Father Christmas in the picture and then tell me what you think of him.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1386% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact