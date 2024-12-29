Previous
ANOTHER SHOPPING MALL IN SLIEMA by sangwann
Photo 5065

ANOTHER SHOPPING MALL IN SLIEMA

Not many people around though. Probably because it was in the evening and people had done their shopping in the morning though there are many who prefer to shop online.
Anyway, we had a look around the complex and I have to say I remember it was better decorated for Christmas until a few years ago.
My friend Phil Howcroft asked why in yesterday's.picture I wrote the outlet was reserved for females. The reason is because the shop was full of all sorts of perfumes and make-up items which are normally not used by males.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Maggiemae ace
A nice choice for an angle for light and colour!
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely bold colours, great pov…
December 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
That's how I enjoy malls, lovely shot and pov.
December 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great view to incorporate three levels.
December 29th, 2024  
