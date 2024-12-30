GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS

Do I look like Goldilocks? I'm sure I don't.

Another shot this time taken by Christine at the shopping mall that I posted yesterday. I wanted Christine to pose for me but she adamantly said no, so I told her to take the picture while I posed instead.

A well-known version of this tale is "Goldilocks and the Three Bears," It Is a tale where a curious little girl named Goldilocks wanders into the bears' cottage while they are out for a walk. Imagine me playing the part of Goldilocks.

The original story, written by Robert Touthey in 1837, tells the story of an old woman who enters the house of three bachelor bears during their absence, eats their food, breaks a chair, and sleeps in a bed.

