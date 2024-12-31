Previous
FROM MALTA by sangwann
FROM MALTA

Wishing all my 365 friends and their families a New Year fillled with love, health and happpiness.
This is a traditional Maltese wooden balcony which has been restored a couple of years ago.
Thank you very much for all your support during 2024.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Susan Wakely ace
Great looking balcony. Best wishes to you Dione
December 31st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 31st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Malta has some beautiful Traditions… it’s so wonderful to see them through your photos.
December 31st, 2024  
