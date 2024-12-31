Sign up
Previous
Photo 5067
FROM MALTA
Wishing all my 365 friends and their families a New Year fillled with love, health and happpiness.
This is a traditional Maltese wooden balcony which has been restored a couple of years ago.
Thank you very much for all your support during 2024.
31st December 2024
31st Dec 24
3
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
5060
5061
5062
5063
5064
5065
5066
5067
Susan Wakely
ace
Great looking balcony. Best wishes to you Dione
December 31st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 31st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Malta has some beautiful Traditions… it’s so wonderful to see them through your photos.
December 31st, 2024
