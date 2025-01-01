WELCOME THE NEW YEAR

Bob, the front Egret: “Hurry Jo or we will miss 2025”

Jo: “Why hurry? If we miss 2025 will be one year younger.”

Bob: “Trying to make a fool of yourself? The age will still be there and being old has many advantages.”

Jo: “What advantages.”

Bob: “I tell you what advantages. You go on a bus and you ride for free. You do not find a seat and someone will give you his/her seat. If you go shopping and there is a queue to pay, others will let you pass first. If you have a heavy load someone will offer to carry it for you. You get paid for doing nothing. You pay no tax. And many more.”

Jo: “I guess you’re right. Hurry, hurry.”

Thank you all for all your visits, for all the comments and for the fav's during 2024. Wishing you all the best for 2025.