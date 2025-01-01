Previous
WELCOME THE NEW YEAR by sangwann
Photo 5068

WELCOME THE NEW YEAR

Bob, the front Egret: “Hurry Jo or we will miss 2025”
Jo: “Why hurry? If we miss 2025 will be one year younger.”
Bob: “Trying to make a fool of yourself? The age will still be there and being old has many advantages.”
Jo: “What advantages.”
Bob: “I tell you what advantages. You go on a bus and you ride for free. You do not find a seat and someone will give you his/her seat. If you go shopping and there is a queue to pay, others will let you pass first. If you have a heavy load someone will offer to carry it for you. You get paid for doing nothing. You pay no tax. And many more.”
Jo: “I guess you’re right. Hurry, hurry.”
Thank you all for all your visits, for all the comments and for the fav's during 2024. Wishing you all the best for 2025.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1388% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
January 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A sweet capture and I love your narrative Dione - fun, fun, fun , that's what keeps you young . All the best of health and happiness to you and your family in 2025. fav
January 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great fun capture.
January 1st, 2025  
