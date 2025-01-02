MIAOW!

Since I went to the Binġemma caves I have become hooked on caves and when I saw this small cave as I walked along the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq to St George’s Bay coast line out came my camera to take a shot of it. When I loaded it on the computer I saw this tiny cat coming out of the screen and walking over and sitting there like a sentry.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

Yesterday has been a lovely day for me and Christine. We passed the day together Denise, Ian and Max at my son's house where we had a very good lunch. I hope you all had a lovely New Year's Day too.