Previous
MIAOW! by sangwann
Photo 5069

MIAOW!

Since I went to the Binġemma caves I have become hooked on caves and when I saw this small cave as I walked along the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq to St George’s Bay coast line out came my camera to take a shot of it. When I loaded it on the computer I saw this tiny cat coming out of the screen and walking over and sitting there like a sentry.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Yesterday has been a lovely day for me and Christine. We passed the day together Denise, Ian and Max at my son's house where we had a very good lunch. I hope you all had a lovely New Year's Day too.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1388% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
a wonderful capture of these amazing caves, I love your little kitty too :-)
January 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact