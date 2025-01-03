SEA SALT IN THE MAKING

More pictures from those I took as I walked along the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq to St George’s Bay coast line.

Some information on these salt pans:

One of the biggest and most photogenic attractions of Malta are the salt pans, i.e. small, shallow brine pools excavated in the coastal soft rocky coastline. They fill with water on their own, without human intervention, and this happens at high tide. The sea level is then so high that the pans are completely flooded with sea water. As the sea level drops, the water trapped in the pans under the influence of the sun and temperature slowly evaporates, leaving crystallized salt behind. In the picture on the left you may see the salt already showing. Then comes the moment when a man has to get to work. It comes with a set of simple tools and a bag or bucket for salt and extracts what has crystallized from the bottom of each pan.

The saltpans are known from the times of Roman Empire. During the centuries the salt was used to extend the shelf life of meat without needing modern refrigeration and as precious bartering currency. Nowadays, little if any salt is collected from these pans and can only be traded after strict tests to ensure the salt is good for human consumption.

