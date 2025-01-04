WALKING ON ROUGH GROUND

Two more pictures from those I took as I walked along the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq to St George’s Bay coastline.

On the left is another cave. You can almost feel the softness of Malta’s globigerina limestone which is easily eroded by the sea but which is great for working with and to make a work of art out of it. Also a good place to walk a dog, on a leash of course, because if it decides to run off it is impossible to run after it.

