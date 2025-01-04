Previous
WALKING ON ROUGH GROUND by sangwann
Photo 5071

WALKING ON ROUGH GROUND

Two more pictures from those I took as I walked along the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq to St George’s Bay coastline.
On the left is another cave. You can almost feel the softness of Malta’s globigerina limestone which is easily eroded by the sea but which is great for working with and to make a work of art out of it. Also a good place to walk a dog, on a leash of course, because if it decides to run off it is impossible to run after it.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A great diptych- with the lovely blue sea! Love the left image of the white limestone rocks , with the caves formed by the erosion of the white limestone rocks by the sea .
January 4th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful scenes and captures.
January 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact