THE RED FLAG

One last shot from my walk along the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq to St George’s Bay coastline some weeks ago.

The tower is the Madliena Tower, one of the watchtowers built by the Knights that surround the Maltese coastline built to give warning signals if an enemy or pirate ship appears on the horizon. It had a red flag flying and I was intrigued what that was for as the Maltese flag is half red and half white.

There was this youth sitting on a concrete bench with his sweet Prince Charles Spaniel enjoying the clean fresh air who I took the opportunity to approach and start a conversation. Christine always scolds me because I enjoy having a chat with people I don’t know. Anyway, in this case the reason was the red flag. I had forgotten that close by is an army shooting range which raises a red flag to warn people not to get close. I spent a few minutes talking to him about his dog and my daughter’s dog which I take out for short walks twice a day to do his business while they are at work.

