DUCK IN A POND

Shot taken some weeks ago.

Like I said some days earlier I got hooked on caves when I visited the Binġemma caves. This time my aim was to visit the Ta’ Maria cave, a cave on the sea shore which can be reached by sea but which if the sea direction was WSW you could get very close to it by land and take a few shots. I waited for the wind to be in the right direction and left home on my adventure. I was a bit worried to take this chance, I didn’t tell Christine about where I was going but told her the name of the sandy beach where I was going to park, the car at Gnejna Bay. I also wrote a note on my car seat where I was going in case I got into trouble when I got to the cave.

I found how to get there on Google , there was a long walk on rough ground up a very high hill and down to the other side of the hill.

I started the walk up the hill and at one time I saw this little pond surrounded by gauze wire and there was this wild duck enjoying a paddle. I had never seen a duck with these unusual colours so a shot of it was very appropriate.

Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.