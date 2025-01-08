EXPEDITION FAILED

The peak of my walk on the way to Ta’Maria cave. Shots taken while still a good 50 or 100 mtrs down the hill. The right picture is darker because I too it from under the shade of a tree.

It took me over an hour to get to the peak of the hill and I couldn't see any sign to indicate where to go. There was only a narrow footpath which led in the opposite direction to where I considered the cave to be and it was a very long steep path down which I wasn't sure it led to the sea shore and anywhere near to the Ta' Maria cave. I wasn’t keen to come up back through the cruel walk down so I gave up.

Back at the car park I started a conversation with a nice man who was acting as a parker and asked him if there was a possibility of reaching the cave by following the coastline. He said that normally visitors went by kayaks hired from a cabin at the sandy beach but it was closed. So I said “well, it will give me the opportunity to come again”. Haven’t been there again yet.

