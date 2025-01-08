Previous
EXPEDITION FAILED by sangwann
Photo 5075

EXPEDITION FAILED

The peak of my walk on the way to Ta’Maria cave. Shots taken while still a good 50 or 100 mtrs down the hill. The right picture is darker because I too it from under the shade of a tree.
It took me over an hour to get to the peak of the hill and I couldn't see any sign to indicate where to go. There was only a narrow footpath which led in the opposite direction to where I considered the cave to be and it was a very long steep path down which I wasn't sure it led to the sea shore and anywhere near to the Ta' Maria cave. I wasn’t keen to come up back through the cruel walk down so I gave up.
Back at the car park I started a conversation with a nice man who was acting as a parker and asked him if there was a possibility of reaching the cave by following the coastline. He said that normally visitors went by kayaks hired from a cabin at the sandy beach but it was closed. So I said “well, it will give me the opportunity to come again”. Haven’t been there again yet.
Casablanca ace
Some of this places are just so hard to access. You tried!
January 8th, 2025  
