KEMMUNA

Shot taken from peak of my walk on the way to Ta’Maria cave.

And this is Kemmuna, on a lovely sunny day in Autumn. You can see how right I was to select this day to go and visit the cave and how calm the sea was.

The English version of the name for the island is Comino and its name is derived from the plentiful cumin (flowering plant) that grows on the island, Kemmuna is thick with wild herbs and flowers, with the entire island is classified as a wildlife sanctuary nowadays.

Kemmuna is situated midway between the islands of Malta and Gozo and is the third largest island of the Maltese archipelago. It is inhabited by only a handful of people but attracts thousands of people especially in Summer because of its crystal-clear waters and pristine sands. Kemmuna has some lovely beaches the most important being the Blue Lagoon to the secluded Santa Marija Bay, There are lots of beautiful caves around its coastline and frequent cruises are organized to take tourists/locals around Comino just for people to see them. There is just one hotel on the island where people looking for peace and quiet could spend some time.

Thank you for your views and comments on yesterday's picture.