QARRABA BAY

Shot taken while going down to Ġnejna Bay from the peak of my failed walk to Ta’Maria cave.

This is Qarraba Bay which is an inlet inside the bigger Ġnejna Bay. This bay brings lovely memories of my youth days. My friends and I came down those clay cliffs to the beach to spend the day swimming and having fun. To go back up some of us needed help and we had to let down a rope for them and pull them up to the top. I am not sure, but one or more of us knew the place and brought ropes to help if we needed any.

