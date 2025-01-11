Ġnejna Bay

This is a merge of two shots I took further down the track from the peak of my failed walk to Ta’ Maria cave back to the bay and the parking area where I had left the car. It is hard to .to see but my car is parked just as you leave the only road coming down to the bay from the opposite side from where I stood.

When I got down to the parking area I started a chat with the parker and told him about my saga and asked him if there was a way along the seashore to get to the cave. He told me that normally people go there by kayak and that there was a hut down at the beach where kayaks could be hired but it was closed as the swimming season was over. I thanked him and replied that that could be a good reason for me to return to this lovely bay in the near future.

And that is the end of the day’s story.

