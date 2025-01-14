Previous
MAMMA WHERE ARE YOU? by sangwann
MAMMA WHERE ARE YOU?

Shot taken some weeks ago on my walk across the Salini Bird Sanctuary.
Cormorants are not common in Malta, they are migratory and this is the second time I have seen in many many years ago. This one seemed to be a juvenile and was looking around all the time while is stood there. I didn’t stay long and I don’t know how his story ended.
The shot is enlarged a few times as the cormorant was quite a good distance away.
Dione Giorgio

Beverley ace
Lovely capture… and pov
January 14th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw bless, - a lovely shot of this youngster !
January 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Poor baby, lovely find and processing.
January 14th, 2025  
