MAMMA WHERE ARE YOU?

Shot taken some weeks ago on my walk across the Salini Bird Sanctuary.

Cormorants are not common in Malta, they are migratory and this is the second time I have seen in many many years ago. This one seemed to be a juvenile and was looking around all the time while is stood there. I didn’t stay long and I don’t know how his story ended.

The shot is enlarged a few times as the cormorant was quite a good distance away.

Thank you for all your looks, for the comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.