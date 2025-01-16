PAMPAS GRASS

I am three months back with my pictures so I am trying not to take any, hoping to get back on time.

These are two pictures taken from different points of views with my mobile at the same time. I liked both pictures. This is the front of a neighbour’s house very close to mine.

In the left picture I liked the reflections of the cars parked on the other side of the road. In the right the sunlight brought out all the beauty of the pampas.

