PAMPAS GRASS by sangwann
Photo 5083

PAMPAS GRASS

I am three months back with my pictures so I am trying not to take any, hoping to get back on time.
These are two pictures taken from different points of views with my mobile at the same time. I liked both pictures. This is the front of a neighbour’s house very close to mine.
In the left picture I liked the reflections of the cars parked on the other side of the road. In the right the sunlight brought out all the beauty of the pampas.
Thank you all so much for your comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Rob Z ace
I liked the second one withits good lighting and colours
January 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shots with wonderful light, I love these beautiful grasses.
January 16th, 2025  
