ANOTHER EXPEDITION by sangwann
Photo 5084

ANOTHER EXPEDITION

Shot taken about two weeks ago.
After my unsuccessful expedition to the Ta' Maria Cave I decided to let it go for the moment and go and explore another cave in another completely different place, close to the village of Dingli.
On the way I noticed this lovely chapel, the Chapel of Our Lady of Providence. I parked the car and walked the rest of the way. It was closed at the time so I had a good look around it and returned to the car to continue my journey. It is a lovely chapel from outside with architecture quite different from those we usually see in the countryside.
I took one shot of it before i returned to the car.
Thank you for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
A lovely composition and capture, great leading lines taking us to this beautiful little chapel. I love the stone walls, beautiful light and colours.
January 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A delightful shot and composition from a great pov, with the stone walls leading you to the archways and Chapel .Lovely sunlight ! fav
January 17th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
What lovely architecture with that beautiful stonework. I'll look forward to seeing the caves in the new region..
January 17th, 2025  
