ANOTHER EXPEDITION

Shot taken about two weeks ago.

After my unsuccessful expedition to the Ta' Maria Cave I decided to let it go for the moment and go and explore another cave in another completely different place, close to the village of Dingli.

On the way I noticed this lovely chapel, the Chapel of Our Lady of Providence. I parked the car and walked the rest of the way. It was closed at the time so I had a good look around it and returned to the car to continue my journey. It is a lovely chapel from outside with architecture quite different from those we usually see in the countryside.

I took one shot of it before i returned to the car.

Thank you for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.