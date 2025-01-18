TYPICAL FARMHOUSE

Another expedition and another failure. This is the only other shot I took on the day, a farmhouse somewhere in Malta.

Although I had planned well my route on the compputer, I lost my way because of the lack of street signs and went round and round very narrow streets in the countryside where my car could barely pass through. I was completely lost with a lot of criss-cross turnings, sometimes going up and sometimes going down. I don’t mind that - actually I enjoy it - because in Malta one would very easily come to a place you will recognize and can continue your drive knowing where you are going. I wasn’t disheartened and was ready to go again as soon as possible.

The story will continue tomorrow.

Thank you very much for all your views, for your lovely comments and for all the fav's on yesterday's picture.